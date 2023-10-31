Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

