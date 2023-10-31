Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 110,506 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,506 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

WFC opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

