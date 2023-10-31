T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Cut by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average is $138.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.