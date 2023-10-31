Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200,988 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 268.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,061,000 after buying an additional 1,915,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $318,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $318,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,886.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,712 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

