Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

