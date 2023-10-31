W Advisors LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.52.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

