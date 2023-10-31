Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $45,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of D opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

