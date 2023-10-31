Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 173.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

