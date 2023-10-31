Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after buying an additional 1,317,219 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

Target stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

