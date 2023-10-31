Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.78. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

