600 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

