PFG Investments LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

