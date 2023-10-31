Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.15-$12.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Simon Property Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.33-3.43 EPS.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

