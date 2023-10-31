GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 6,150,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. GoPro has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.57.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $241.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $27,785.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GoPro by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,063,000 after buying an additional 1,415,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 810,727 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,447,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 792,910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,526,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 580,257 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

See Also

