Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $138.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.