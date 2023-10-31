Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 145,346 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145,346 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.15.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

