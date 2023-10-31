HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,758 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,272 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 18.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of HP by 10.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

