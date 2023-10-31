Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Whelan Financial lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

