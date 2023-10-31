Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 96,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

