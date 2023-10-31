SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lessened by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $35,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.72. 1,342,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,262,014. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.35.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

