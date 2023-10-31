Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40-447.52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.48 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $4.28 on Tuesday, reaching $66.70. 55,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble purchased 1,433 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin bought 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.63 per share, with a total value of $75,012.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,832.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble purchased 1,433 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,816.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,544 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

