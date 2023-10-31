Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $76.05.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.