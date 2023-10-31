Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of CHGG traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 3,106,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,605. Chegg has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $853.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

