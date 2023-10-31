Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.58

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 499055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $66,933.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock worth $232,388,973. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,427,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

