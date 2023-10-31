Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $66.86 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 758,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $66,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. 820,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

