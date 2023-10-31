MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.69

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.69 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 22909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.32.

Several research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.36%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,648,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,941,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,335,000 after acquiring an additional 50,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $618,145,000 after buying an additional 234,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,076,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,667,000 after acquiring an additional 299,703 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

