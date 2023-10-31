Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ILMN traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 228,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.