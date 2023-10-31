Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $71.12. 256,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,202. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

