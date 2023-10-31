J.Safra Asset Management Corp Raises Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,498. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

