Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 1,297,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,072,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Read Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.