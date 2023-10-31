Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 257 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $727.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,576. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $702.29 and a 200-day moving average of $709.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

