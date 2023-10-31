First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 496,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,119,000 after purchasing an additional 403,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 316.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,630. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.