Pegasus Partners Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned about 0.51% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $58,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,333,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,581. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.21. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.56 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

