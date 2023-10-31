Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.2% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,038 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,884,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.84. 66,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,193. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

