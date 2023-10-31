Pegasus Partners Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $145.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,414. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

