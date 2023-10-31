Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 138,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,640. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

