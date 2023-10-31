Atria Investments Inc Acquires 8,842 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 120,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,408. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

