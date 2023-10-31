Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $5.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $835.27. The stock had a trading volume of 98,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $856.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $811.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.36 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The stock has a market cap of $344.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

