Atria Investments Inc Sells 27,697 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,697 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $34,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.05. 673,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.