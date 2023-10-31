Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Lowered by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $208.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $196.13 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

