Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of DIS opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

