iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $233.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.76 and a 200-day moving average of $253.90.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
