Advisors Preferred LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 430.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUS. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 467,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 138,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 117,815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,169,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUS opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $215.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

