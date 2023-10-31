Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $450,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 63.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $484.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.12. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.66 and a 52 week high of $508.90. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

