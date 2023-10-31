Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

PANW stock opened at $238.55 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.33, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.30 and its 200 day moving average is $228.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,640 shares of company stock worth $32,552,820. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

