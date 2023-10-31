Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after acquiring an additional 332,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,219 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

