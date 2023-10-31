AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,338 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $195.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

