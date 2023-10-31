Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Decreased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

