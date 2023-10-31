Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $155,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,064 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4,959.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,317,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $20,223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2,347.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 979,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 939,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

