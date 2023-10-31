iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $233.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- J&J stock down as business unit mulls talc-related bankruptcy
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.