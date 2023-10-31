iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $233.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.